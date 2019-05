MALACCA: The Malacca Historical City Council is inviting the public to the Community Infrastructure and Logistics Department (JIKL) at the Logistics Complex in Batu Berendam here to adopt stray animals, especially cats and dogs for free.

MBMB mayor Mansor Sudin said the adoption programme was aimed at educating the public not to abandon their pets in public areas but to hand them over to JIKL, and helping to reduce the number of stray animals.

“We will give the owners a couple of days to claim the animals. If no one claims the them, we will put them for adoption,“ he told reporters at the “Setulus Kasih Aidilfitri MBMB” with media programme in Ayer Keroh here today.

Meanwhile, he said the Environmental Health Department and MBMB in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were holding the neutering awareness programme which aimed at controlling the population of stray animals and pets. — Bernama