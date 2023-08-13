MBMB’s Recreational Vehicle Park to open to motorhomes, campervans in November

MELAKA: Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) is developing a Recreational Vehicle Park (RVP) at Taman Bandaraya Bukit Serindit here, which is expected to be open to motorhomes and campervans this November.

Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said the RVP would be able to accommodate about 50 motorhome vehicles and various facilities for water supply, electricity, toilets, lighting and recreation purposes.

“We held a simulation to test the park with the participation of 15 vehicles and 40 individuals at Bukit Serindit yesterday and the idea of ​​having this recreational area came from the Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“This RVP is seen to be able to attract visitors especially among campervan owners and enthusiasts because in Malaysia, there are about 700 motorhomes but the owners do not have a special area to park unless they come to Melaka.”

He said this after the Kayak Marathon Adventure to Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan was flagged off by State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin. -Bernama