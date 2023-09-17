MBMB to introduce mechanical parking in Banda Hilir

MALACCA: The Malacca Historic City Council (MBMB) plans to introduce the use of mechanical parking in the Banda Hilir area for public convenience, especially with the implementation of the Vehicle Free Zone every Saturday.

MBMB Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said the matter was being studied, including looking for an appropriate location to develop the parking system which uses multi-storey mobile parking technology.

“Although the public has several other parking sites as an alternatives such as at the Rural Transformation Center (UTC) and Taman Rempah, or to take a water taxi to Banda Hilir, this initiative to introduce mechanical parking is aimed at increasing the number of parking spaces in the Banda Hilir area,” he said.

He told this to reporters after the promotion of the “Santai@Bandar Hilir ‘Bus on Demand’ programme here last night.

Meanwhile, he said that based on the ‘crowd monitoring system’ installed at the Clock Tower at the Stadthuys building here, Banda Hilir recorded more than 12,000 visitors every Saturday with the implementation of the Vehicle Free Zone.

Shadan said the implementation of the Vehicle Free Zone received a positive response from the public, with many quarters requesting for the Vehicle Free Zone to also be implemented on a few other days. - Bernama