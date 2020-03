PETALING JAYA: In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, MBO Cinemas has implemented a “Social Distance Seating” policy as of Saturday.

It said in a statement today, keeping a safer distance between moviegoers in all MBO Cinemas nationwide is needed to curb the outbreak.

“There will be a gap between alternate rows and every two seats,” it said.

“Audiences will be able to pick the seat further from each other at a safer distance,” the statement said.

For those purchasing tickets online, the gap in between rows will be hidden and only selected rows will be made available.

For safety precautions, hand sanitisers and antiseptic wipes are also provided.