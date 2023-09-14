MBOR: Sindiyan Plantation recognised as Malaysia’s largest Musang King plantation

GUA MUSANG: Sindiyan Plantation which cultivates about 3,000 hectares of Musang King durian in Lojing Highlands, has been recognised as the largest Musang King plantation in the country by the ‘Malaysia Book Of Records’ (MBOR).

The chief executive officer of Sindiyan Plantation Sdn Bhd, Symantha Chai said more than 200,000 Musang King durian trees have been grown in the estate.

Symantha said his company has gone through various planting methods since 2016 to get it right before successfully expanding the plantation to reach its present day size.

“We are proud of Sindiyan Plantation’s achievement as our mission is to develop sustainable agricultural and agro-tourism ventures.

“This effort will bring socio-economic benefits to the local population while ensuring environmental sustainability,“ he said when met by reporters at the ‘Malaysia Book Of Records’ Recognition Ceremony as the largest Musang King Estate in Malaysia, in Lojing Highlands, today.

The recognition ceremony was also attended by Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Muhamed Fadzli and Hernan Corporation Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer and founder, Datuk Anna Teo.

Commenting further, Symantha said the company is targetng to harvest about 60,000 tonnes of durian each year in its joint-venture with major durian exporter, Hernan Corporation Sdn Bhd.

“This exclusive joint venture will be able to meet the world’s high demand for Malaysian durian and durian-based products.

“We have expanded operations globally to meet durian demand in countries such as Australia, China, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States,“ he said.

According to him, the joint venture allows the quality of the fruit to be maintained with the help of over 40 years of experience related to cultivation techniques and farm management to deliver to customers upstream and downstream.

“We will remain committed as a leader in the durian business at home and abroad and will continue to modernise operations and expand the plantation in the future,“ he said. -Bernama