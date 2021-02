SHAH ALAM: A local authority (PBT) employee pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here, today to two counts of bribery amounting to RM377,696, three years ago.

Ahmad Hasrul Ahmad Nordin, 43, assistant architect Grade JA29 attached to the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ)’s Engineering Department, made the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

For the first charge, Ahmad Hasrul was accused of using his position to solicit bribes by preparing and signing the Work Instruction Form for a payment claim amounting to RM318,762.54 related to the MBPJ Quarters Annual Maintenance Works (Zone A) phase one to Foller Trading.

The accused, who has an interest in the said project, uses Foller Trading, as the implementing company, to receive bribes amounting to RM302,824 through a company, Zie Maju Construction, which is owned by his brother, after deducting five per cent of the company’s licence fee.

For the second charge, Ahmad Hasrul was alleged to have used his position to solicit bribes for himself by preparing and signing the same form for a payment of claim of RM78,813.60 related to the annual maintenance work of the first two years of the same quarters, to Foller Trading.

Ahmad Hasrul was accused to have used Foller Trading, as the implementing company, to receive bribes amounting to RM74,872 through his own company Hasraf Design Construction after deducting five per cent of the company’s licence fee.

Ahmad Hasrul was alleged to have committed both offences at MBPJ on June 4, 2018 and Dec 28, 2018 and he was charged under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law.

The court set a RM40,000 bail in one surety with additional conditions, namely, to surrender his passport to the court and to report to Selangor MACC office every month until the disposal of the case.

The court also set March 9 for mention. -Bernama