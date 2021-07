SHAH ALAM: A Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) administrative officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today four charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM36,000.

Azlan Dollah (pix) , 45, made the plea before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have received a cheque for RM2,000 without consideration from one Mohamad Shaharom Alias whom he knew to be concerned with his official function ​​as a MBSA administrative officer, Kota Kemuning branch, concerning a tender for Public Zone Cleaning Services in Zone SA25 (A) Section 32, Shah Alam.

For the second, third and fourth charge, he was alleged to have received cheques for RM10,000, RM17,000 and RM7,000, respectively, from the same person and for the same purpose.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Hong Leong Bank, Shah Alam branch in Section 15, Shah Alam, between June 13, 2014 and July 9, 2014.

All the charges were framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed Azlan bail of RM13,000 with one surety on both charges and also ordered him surrender his passport, as well as report himself at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

The court also set Aug 25 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while lawyer Azzizul Shariman Mat Yusoff represented the accused.- Bernama