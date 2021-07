SHAH ALAM: Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is distributing a total of 2,700 food baskets worth RM50 each to several target groups affected by the Covid-19 under the MBSA Caring Basket Programme - Rezeki Kasih today and tomorrow.

Deputy Mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said among the recipients of the baskets were kindergarten and nursery operators and staff, hotel workers, RELA members, creative art production crew, private religious teachers and freelance reporters and photographers.

“Essential items such as rice, vermicelli, coarse sugar, flour, cooking oil, oat, Milo and condensed milk were distributed to the recipients in a drive-through manner in front of the Shah Alam Theatre here.

“A total of 1,200 baskets were distributed today, and another 1,500 baskets will be distributed tomorrow,” he told reporters here.

He said MBSA is targeting to distribute 10,000 food baskets to those in need in its area under the programme, which was launched last February.

Apart from the target groups, the baskets were also distributed to the staff at vaccination centres under the Selangor Health Department, MSU Medical Centre and non-governmental organisations. — Bernama