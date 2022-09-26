MBSJ spends RM1.6m for food court construction

PETALING JAYA: The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) has allocated RM1.6 million for the development of Medan Selera Puchong Permai.

According to Selangor Journal, Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Johary Anuar said the food court was previously a late night food bazaar measuring 0.4 hectares that housed 127 traders before it was destroyed by fire in February 2019.

“Following the incident, we have rearranged the land usage and business activity by redeveloping the area with a total cost of RM1.6 million. This is the first food court in Zone 14 Residents Representative Council (MPP) area. The food court also provides a cashless transaction in line with the digitalisation agenda,” he reportedly told a press conference recently.

Medan Selera Puchong Permai’s construction was completed by April, equipped with many facilities including a prayer room, restrooms and ample dedicated parking lots for people with disabilities (OKU).

Johary also added that MBSJ has built a public field of 1.1 hectares in Puchong Permai with an allocation of RM 500,000.