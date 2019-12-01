MCA amends constitution to open up party, lower membership age

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) has amended its constitution to allow non-Chinese to be affiliate members and to also lower the membership age from 18 to 16 years of age.

The amendments were approved by majority voice vote from the 1,499 delegates who attended the party’s 66th annual general meeting, here today.

The AGM was opened by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also present was MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

MCA is a component party of the BN. - Bernama