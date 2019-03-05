MCA and MIC hint at boycott of BN Supreme Council meeting

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties MCA and MIC have hinted that they would skip the coalition’s Supreme Council meeting this Friday if BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz shows up.

The two parties said Nazri should not attend the meeting as his appointment is invalid under BN’s constitution.

“MCA and MIC’s joint meeting yesterday has decided that Nazri’s appointment was not done according to BN’s constitution,” MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said in a joint statement today.

“Clause 8.3 (D) of the BN constitution stipulates that the secretary-general must be appointed after deliberation in the supreme council, to hold the position for two years.

“Nazri’s appointment as the BN secretary-general was never discussed, nor given official consent in the BN supreme council, although it was stated by BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi while officiating the MIC annual general meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre on Oct 27, 2018.”

They added that Nazri spoke again as BN secretary-general on Monday and continued to criticise MCA and MIC.

“Our stand is Nazri has no local standi to make any statements as the BN secretary-general,” they said.