KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today hit out at MCA for attacking him and the government but behaving otherwise towards with “its allies” Umno and PAS.

He was commenting on a statement by MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, which asked him to be responsible and subject himself to an investigation by the authorities over his statement on the Umno-PAS cooperation that Wee alleged could be an incitement of racial hatred.

Lim, who is also the Finance Minister, said MCA’s request for him to be investigated did not come as a surprise because it was a political game of the opposition party.

“Of course, they will ask for action to be taken against their opposition but not against their friends, Umno and PAS.

“At the same time, I want to ask how MCA can remain silent when PAS or Umno attacks us because we provide allocations for Chinese schools and how PAS and Umno can remain silent when MCA attacks me over the allocation for religious and tahfiz schools,” he told reporters after launching the Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund, here. — Bernama