MCA calls for return of New Villages to the party

PETALING JAYA: MCA today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri to rectify the neglect and abandonment of New Villages, which the party said was treated as a step-child under Malaysia Baru.

The New Villages represent a special settlement landscape in Malaysia forming the roots of the Chinese social, economic, cultural and religious ways of life, MCA Vice-President Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) said today.

“They are also synonymous to MCA, a party that has its outreach, touch points and network in every New Village in the country,” he said in a statement.

“Prior to 1970, there were no special governmental allocation for New Village development and these settlements were the ‘neglected orphans’ with poor infrastructure and social amenities compared to nearby townships. During the Eighth Malaysia Plan, the allocation of New Village development was increased from RM45 million to RM107.6 million.

“For the period of 2000 to 2005, then MCA president, Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting, as Minister of Housing and Local Government, managed to secure a further RM209 million in addition to the original New Village development fund of RM117.46 thus delivering RM326.55 million for that period.”

Ti said the welfare, social amenities and improved infrastructures are critically important for the continued wellbeing of the New Village residents.

“The intended socio-economic transformation of the New Villages require a smart partnership with various stakeholders from the government, non-governmental organisations, private sector and local communities. MCA is the only political party having a close and proximate connection with all these stakeholders with a history of successes,” he said.

In attending to the New Villages and residents, MCA has a network of New Village Development Officers (PKP) and Village Headman (Ketua Masyarakat).

At the state level , the State Executive Councillor designated to be in charge of the Chinese villages have always been an MCA State Assemblyman since there is no specific department or body of staffs to administer or be responsible for the New Villages.

“This was so until MCA lost their state seats one after another creating a vacuum resulting in the many issues of land titles and tenure, agriculture activities, animal husbandry, cottage and small-scale industries, youth and rural unemployment etc, unresolved or unattended to,” Ti said.

“Further, the urbanisation of new villages have caused environmental problems resulting in flash floods when it rains. Out of 450 new villages, 233 or 52% experienced floods. However, this has improved over the years as a result of better care, sewerage services and solid waste disposal systems under the passionate stewardship of MCA Ministers at the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“This has since changed when MCA lost badly in the 2013 General Election. The post of Minister of Housing and Local Government was taken over by Umno in 2013. However, the UMNO Minister continued to maintain and adopt MCA’s infrastructure and network to assist in serving the New Villages. As the saying goes, ‘When it comes to New Villages, MCA knows best’. The entire eco-system, care and administration have been closely related and connected to MCA.”

Ti said things changed after Pakatan Harapan came into power and MCA was left with only one Member of Parliament (MP). DAP had won and ousted most of MCA’s representatives in the Parliament and wrested control of the government with the biggest number of 42 MPs.

“However, DAP had deemed it fit to abandon this Ministry and wilfully neglected the welfare of the mainly Chinese community in the New Villages despite obtaining nearly 90% of the villagers’ support. Despite having 42 MPs, DAP did not have the outreach, expertise or experience to fill in the vacuum of PKP or Village Headman created by MCA’s ouster since DAP do not have the grassroot organisation that MCA has, despite their popular support at the national level,” he added.

MCA once again found themselves back in the government and attempted to correct the “break” in the chain of administration or connection with the New Village stakeholders after the fall of Pakatan Harapan governemnt.

MCA had appointed an official to liaise with the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, to revert back to the old structure or representation to enable a more effective attention and focus to resolve the many problems faced by the New Villages but failed.

“As of today, when the Perikatan National government collapsed, there is an obvious disconnect between the government under Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional in respect of the New Villagers administration and the residents. Many New Village residents have approached me, complaining and expressing their grouses that collectively indicated of a sense of abandonment since Malaysia Baru arrived in 2018,” Ti said.

He urged Ismail Sabri to rectify this sense of neglect and abandonment, and pointed out that the prime minister has many New Villages in his constituency of Bera, hence he will be able to comprehend and emphatise with the frustrations of the New Villagers when their network was disconnected or disrupted.

“Not all that’s new is good and neither is all that’s old, bad. In the case of the administration of the New Villages, we need a Minister or at least a Deputy who can emphatise, understand and comprehend the needs and expectations of the New Villages,” Ti added.