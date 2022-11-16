MCA: Chinese community calls for fairness in govt policies

PETALING JAYA: MCA secretary general Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the Chinese community calls for “fairness” in government policies.

In a Facebook panel discussion ‘Kenali Calon New-Gen BN Bersama KJ’, he explained that the Chinese community in the country believes that the government does not help them, adding that this needs to be changed within five years.

“I think the Chinese (community) have been looking for one thing that is fairness. They want to see fair policies enacted and be included by the government,” he said during the panel discussion hosted by caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Barisan Nasional Raub candidate added that business-wise, they hope for pro-business policies with no limitations and restrictions that could stunt economic growth and expansion which is not good for business.

“The Chinese community’s general perception of the government is that they do not help them and that really has to change within the next five years,” he added.