MCA election: Wee challenged by ex-central committee member for top post

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) will be challenged by former central committee member Tan Chong Seng for the post of MCA president in the party polls on Sept 24.

Wee, who is the incumbent, wrote on his Facebook page today that this showed the process of democracy is well and alive in the party.

“Thankfully, the process of naming candidates for the Central Committee of MCA 2023 went smoothly today, where the court for grabbing all positions at the central level and the Youth and Wanita wings now opens the curtain.

“Thank you for the trust in me to defend the post of MCA president for the party election this time. Thus, I appeal to the delegates to give me a mandate so that I can continue to develop the party and implement reforms accordingly,” he wrote.

At the same time, Wee said that as stated in the manifesto, he will introduce and implement three major reforms to revive and rebuild the party.

“I will do my best to make sure the MCA party becomes stronger and be able to provide better services to the people. To the delegates, I, Wee Ka Siong, candidate number 2, am pleading for votes from all of you. Thank you,” he added.

MCA will hold its election for the MCA Central Committee on Sept 24 and the Youth and Wanita wings on Sept 23. The annual general assembly is on Oct 21 and Oct 22. - Bernama