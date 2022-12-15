MCA leaders pay courtesy visit to Anwar ahead of confidence vote

PETALING JAYA: MCA leaders Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today.

The 35-minute meeting, which took place at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, was arranged upon the invite of Anwar.

Taking to Facebook, Wee said he took the opportunity to congratulate Anwar on his appointment as prime minister and discuss certain issues relating to the Rakyat.

“I had raised the issues concerning the Chinese community and exchanged views with the prime minister on inflation and cost of living, and how to attract foreign investors, especially China, which has a huge potential in our country that will help boost the economy,“ the MCA president wrote on his Facebook today.