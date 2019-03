PETALING JAYA: MCA and MIC have decided to move on from Barisan Nasional (BN) and explore a new alliance.

“We urged the Barisan Nasional supreme council to hold a meeting immediately to decide on the fate of the coalition,“ MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S. A Vigneswaran said in a joint statement today.

MCA had discussed the dissolution of BN at its annual general assembly on Dec 2.

They said Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz’s appointment as BN secretary-general was illegal and not recognised by MCA and MIC.

“The uncalled-for racial remarks by Nazri in Semenyih have further damaged the ties between the three founding parties,“ the statement read.

It added when there is no mutual respect and there is a breach of unity in diversity within the component parties of BN, the very foundation of the coalition has been challenged and threatened.

“Nazri’s repeated racial remarks are perceived to be from Umno and the party’s continued silence has cracked the foundation of mutual respect that Barisan has stood for.”

During the Semenyih by-election campaign, Mohamed Nazri allegedly said non-Malays should not question Malay privileges as non-Malays also enjoy special privileges such as vernacular schools.

He also questioned the appointments of non-Malays as attorney-general, chief justice and finance minister, adding that Malay rights should be defended at all costs.

In an immediate response to the joint statement by MCA and MIC, Mohamed Nazri said both parties are free to leave BN, adding that it would not be a loss for the coalition.

“They are free to find new alliances and move on with the other parties that have left Barisan after the 14th general election,“ he said.