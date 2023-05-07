MCA, MIC to sit out state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties MCA and MIC have announced that they will not contest in the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan next month.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon (pix) and his MIC counterpart RT. Rajasekaran announced this in separate statements today.

Chong said that during this period MCA would focus on preparations for the 16th general election (GE16), where the party would implement reforms and rejuvenation.

“This decision was reached at the MCA Central Committee meeting today after discussions, analysis and considering the current political situation,” he said.

He said MCA would play the role of a BN component party to help candidates of fellow BN components in the polls.

Rajasekaran said the party made the decision at its Central Working Committee meeting on June 30 after studying the current political situation.

“MIC’s decision to stay out of the coming state polls was made solely to safeguard the interests of MIC. For now, MIC will pay more attention to the process of building a more solid party structure for facinig GE16,” he said.

He said MIC would fulfil its role as a BN component party and the party’s decision had been conveyed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairman of the Unity Government Secretariat, which includes BN.

The BN component parties in peninsular Malaysia are Umno, MCA and MIC.

Earlier, the Election Commission announced that the six states would hold their state polls simultaneously, with Aug 12 set for polling, July 29 for nominations and Aug 8 for early voting. -Bernama