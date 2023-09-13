MCA polls: All three VPs to defend post

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA vice-presidents Datuk Lim Ban Hong (pix), Datuk Tan Teik Cheng (pix) and Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (pix) will defend their posts at the party’s central committee elections on Sept 24.

They will have four other challengers, namely Sabah Women’s Chief Datuk Dr Pamela Yong, Deputy Treasurer General Datuk Lawrence Low Ah Kiong, Central Committee Member Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng and National Youth Chief Datuk Nicole Wong.

Meanwhile, 48 candidates will be vying for the 25 seats in the Central Committee.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, in a Facebook post, said the nomination process for the central committee elections ran smoothly yesterday.

Polling for the Youth and Women’s wings will be held on Sept 23. - Bernama