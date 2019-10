KUALA LUMPUR: MCA has decided to postpone its annual general assembly (AGM) scheduled for Nov 2-3 to avoid a clash with the nomination day of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election in Johor.

MCA Secretary-General Datuk Chong Sin Woon (pix) said that the decision was agreed upon at the MCA Presidential Council meeting today.

“Due to the party’s exhaustive logistics in arranging the venue, transportation, accommodation and meals, there is a need to overhaul and re-plan. MCA shall announce the new dates for the AGM soon,“ he said in a statement.

Nomination day for the by-election is on Nov 2 while polling on Nov 16.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Pakatan Harapan-Bersatu, who was also a Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, on Sept 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama