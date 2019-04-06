MCA president expresses dismay over ‘low’ hibah payout (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong expressed sadness over the recently announced ‘low’ hibah (dividend) payout by Tabung Haji (TH).

“I was sad, even as a non-Muslim because so many voters were given a hibah of 1.25%.

“What is this? My son since young gets 2.5% from his Yeepi account (Maybank) this is much higher than for TH depositors,“ he said.

“The minimum has always been 3.5% for the past 20 years ... highest was up to 9%. Why suddenly 1.25%?“ he asked, at the townhall session titled ‘Politik Malaysia Baru’ at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here today.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, then took the mic and urged TH depositors to demand for a higher hibah from the government.

He reminded that the hibah was never lower than 6.75% during his administration.

He then cited the performance of the stock market, the increase in the national debt, the sale of assets and the drop in Moody’s ratings under the new government.

“Nowadays, there is bad news every day. This morning, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund announced it would no longer invest in Malaysian bonds.

“This is the world’s largest wealth fund. Norway said ‘no way’ because of a loss of confidence,” he claimed.