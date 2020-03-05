MCA’s representation in cabinet depends on talks between party president and PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Whether or not MCA will be represented in the Cabinet depends on talks between party president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, according to party secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

However, he hoped that those appointed to the Cabinet would focus on the development of the economic and education sectors.

“We did not discuss Cabinet issues but about what the government needs to do, especially in terms of education and economy. These are the two issues we will bring up to the government,” he told reporters after launching a fund-raising campaign for e-hailing and taxi drivers by Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TARUC).

Commenting on efforts to contain the Covid-19 threat, Chong called on the government to come up with initiatives to protect e-hailing and taxi drivers as they were vulnerable to infection.

He said that if drivers were given necessary protection, then passengers would be protected too.

“They (e-hailing and taxi drivers) are exposed to the threat. They have to pick up customers but are not given masks. In addition, they can’t get it in the market.

“They are in one of the high-risk occupations in this country, besides those working in hospitals and airports. Hence, the government should do something to protect them,” he added. - Bernama