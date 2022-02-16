MCA: Voters no longer angry with Najib, aims to win six seats

PETALING JAYA: MCA believes that it can win six seats in the upcoming Johor state elections by riding on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) formula of stability and economics, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Johor MCA secretary Ng Keng Heng told the portal that the party could win as many as six seats, including Yong Peng and Pekan Nanas.

“A stable state government will help reboot the Johor economy by providing better business opportunities,” Ng was quoted saying.

He also pointed out that voters are no longer angry with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“He (Najib) has been coming to Johor lately and wherever he goes there are crowds of people who approach him.

“I believe most voters are no longer as angry as they were in 2018,” said the Kota Tinggi division chief.

In the 2018 polls, MCA lost all the 15 Johor state seats it contested.

There are 56 seats up for contest in the upcoming Johor state elections on March 12.