MCA wants Zahid to resign over BN’s GE15 loss

PETALING JAYA: MCA has declared that it has lost all confidence in coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon, in a statement today, urged Zahid to step down so a new leader could take over BN.

He added that MCA believes the BN chairman should immediately call for the coalition’s supreme council meeting.

Chong also pointed out that there’s no need for Zahid to cancel the meeting, which was supposed to take place tonight.

“There’s an urgent need for the supreme council meeting to take place to discuss current issues and make a decision as a coalition,” he said.