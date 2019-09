KUALA LUMPUR: MCA has expressed interest to contest in the Tanjung Piai by-election, which it lost by a small margin in the last elecetion.

Following his meeting with Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday, party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the seat in southern Johor had been contested by MCA since it was introduced in 2004.

“What makes you think we don’t (want to) fight for the seat?” he said after chairing the MCA central committee meeting yesterday.

“I’m doing what is necessary as a party chief. Understand the background of the constituency, you’ll know the answer,” he added.

Asked if he had expressed MCA’s wish to contest the seat to Ahmad Zahid during their meeting, Wee said: “What do you think?”

Wee, however, agreed that the final decision would be made by the BN leadership, and that what was important to ensure the coalition’s victory in the by-election.

“It’s normal to discuss with the BN leadership before announcing anything.

“What is important is whichever party is given the mandate, we must ensure we win. The decision must be a collective one.”

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent, deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

MCA deputy president Datuk Mah Hang Soon said that it would be unthinkable if the seat was not given to MCA.

However, Tanjung Piai Umno chief Jefridin Atan said Umno should be given a chance, accusing MCA as the reason BN lost the last time.

Asked if MCA would pick Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng who contested the seat in the last election, he did not want to reveal any further information until a final decision is made.

On BN’s chances of winning the seat, he did not want to be overly optimistic, claiming despite various analysis pointing towards a BN victory, it was the votes that count.

Meanwhile, Wee said the party may postpone its annual general assembly, scheduled for Nov 2 and 3, if the Tanjung Piai campaign period and voting day fall on the same dates.

Wee also announced that former MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon has been appointed the new party secretary-general, replacing Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun, who resigned from her post in July to pursue her doctorate.