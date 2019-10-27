MCA will not back down, vows to field candidate for Tg Piai by-election: Report

PETALING JAYA: MCA believes the only way to restore its dignity is by fielding its candidate for the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election.

A report in The Malaysian Insight today said an unanimous decision was made during the party’s central committee meeting on Friday, to field Wee Jeck Seng.

Jeck Seng was the Tanjung Piai MP from 2008 until last year, when he was defeated by the late Dr Mohd Farid Mohd Rafik of Bersatu, in the 14th General Election (GE14), on May 9, 2018.

“Tg Piai Umno may have slight opposition and try to have an Umno candidate, but MCA will not back down,“ sources told the portal.

“We won’t have anyone else running for the seat.”

However, party president Wee Ka Siong is yet to reach a deal with Barisan Nasional, for MCA to field its candidate.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died of heart complications on Sept 21. Nomination for the by-election is on Nov 2 and polling is on Nov 16.