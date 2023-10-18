McDonald’s Malaysia contributes RM1m to Palestine humanitarian fund

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia is contributing RM1 million to the recently launched Palestine Humanitarian Fund under the Prime Minister’s Department.

McDonald’s Malaysia said that by joining hands with the government and contributing to the fund, the company hoped to bring much-needed relief to Palestinians who are facing extremely difficult times.

“This move aligns with the government’s noble initiative, as unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Prime Minister’s proposal to allocate RM10 million to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund resonates deeply with our commitment to support those impacted by the current conflict in Gaza. The escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza underscores the urgency of this effort,” McDonald’s Malaysia said in a statement yesterday.

McDonald’s Malaysia noted that the contribution to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund will directly support relief efforts in Gaza, addressing the critical needs of those affected by the conflict.

The company said the contributions include medical aid, food and shelter, as well as evacuation assistance, adding that the company’s commitment is focused on supporting the provision of essential aid to those in dire circumstances.

“We believe in the power of collective efforts during these challenging times. Beyond our initial contribution, McDonald’s Malaysia is also engaging our employees nationwide in fundraising initiatives to further support relief efforts in Gaza.

“We hope that our collective endeavour will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those suffering in Gaza,“ it added. - Benrama