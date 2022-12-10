McDonald’s not planning to raise prices in the near future

SUBANG: McDonald’s Malaysia is not planning to increase its prices in the near future despite the rising cost of ingredients, according to its vice-president and chief marketing officer, Melati Abdul Hai.

However, she said the company will continue to review its cost structure based on the current economic situation and demand for fast food.

“Businesses have been impacted as the US dollar has gone up, so the cost is higher for us, but we will try to manage it. Nonetheless, we have no plans (to raise prices) for now,” she told Bernama on the sidelines of the ‘Taste the Change With McDonald’s Iconic Burgers’ media preview here, today. - Bernama