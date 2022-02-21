McLaren Elva makes debut in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: McLaren Elva, the latest addition to British supercar and sports car maker McLaren Automative’s Ultimate Series, which comes with a windscreen variant of the ultra-exclusive Elva roadster, premieres today.

McLaren Kuala Lumpur chief operating officer Ravinder Singh said with only 149 units available for purchase globally, the debut of McLaren Elva here was a testament to the importance that McLaren Automotive places on the Malaysian market.

“We at McLaren Kuala Lumpur would like to thank our principal, McLaren Automotive for making this available to us. It was a challenge to get the car here, but in the end, it was well worth the time and expense. A real treat for all car enthusiasts,“ he told reporters at the unveiling of McLaren Elva here, today.

The McLaren Elva is a two-seater sports car without a roof, with the twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which enables it to leap from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) in 2.8 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds.

The windscreen Elva was designed for customers who prefer to have a physical screen rather than the barrier of air provided by the Active Air Management System (AAMS). - Bernama