MCM channels RM412,000 for medical aid to Palestinian people

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM) has channelled RM412,000 in its third phase of assistance - specifically for medical aid including the purchase of an ambulance - to the Palestinian people following the latest conflict with Israel that started on Oct 7.

MCM secretary-general Ahmad Safuan Ujar in a statement today said that MCM has so far channelled RM787,000 in funds to help the Palestinian people.

“The first phase involved immediate funds of RM100,000 sent on the third day of the war to Palestinian MCM chairman Ahmad Abu Ayesh in Gaza and the second aid of RM275,000 followed about a week later.

“NGOs (non-governmental organisations) that have collaborated with MCM in the third phase of contributions are the Malaysian Islamic Consumer Association, Iman Care, Perdana Global Peace Foundation and the Khidmat Ummah Organisation led by famous preacher Ustaz Wadi Anuar,” he said.

Ahmad Safuan said he and Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein of MCM left for Cairo, Egypt today where MCM would work with an international humanitarian movement, Miles of Smiles, which has an office in London led by a Palestinian Dr Essam Mustafe, to ensure the aid reached the intended target group in Gaza.

“MCM has collaborated several times with Dr Essam who focuses on delivering medical aid to the Palestinian people. All aid will be moved to Gaza when the Egypt-Gaza border gate in Rafah is opened,” he said.

Ahmad Safuan thanked all Malaysians, government agencies, private sector entities, NGOs who entrusted MCM to channel aid to the Palestinian people. - Bernama