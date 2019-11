KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received 21,296 reports involving social media offences linked to race, religion and royalty, Parliament was told today.

Works Minister Baru Bian, who was answering on behalf Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, who had earlier collapsed in the Dewan Rakyat, said the complaints were made to the MCMC hotline, which was launched on Aug 17.

“Of these, 19,968 complaints are still being verified by MCMC while action has been taken on 259 complaints. Making police reports, taking down social media found abusive to race, religion and royalty and referring such cases to other agencies for further action are some of the steps taken,” he said.

Earlier, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (GPS-Batang Sadong) asked what the government was doing to address abuse of racial and religious issues on social media to spread disharmony.

Baru noted that MCMC had scrutinised the reports made to its hotline, which revealed that 80% had racial undertones while 20% were about religion.

He also revealed that the police were also working with the MCMC via a Police-MCMC Cyber Crime Committee for better coordination in combating cyber crimes.

The MCMC hotline enables people to report any incident or content that touches on race, religion and royalty via WhatsApp (016-220 6262).

Complainants can also be sent by email to mediasosial@mcmc.gov.my, together with screenshots and URL links of the offensive posts.