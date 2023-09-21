MCMC: 4G coverage in Labuan at 99.0% with speeds of 61.68 Mbps

LABUAN: The 4G mobile broadband coverage in the country’s international business and financial centre of Labuan has reached 99.00 per cent of populated areas as of the second quarter of this year, with an average speed of 61.68 Mbps.

The Federal Territories Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Roy Alias Amir said the broadband coverage through the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) had shown encouraging achievements, with six new telecommunication towers completed, in addition to the existing 141 towers.

“The two new telecommunication towers in Kampung Lubok Temiang and Kampung Pohon Batu which are among the six towers are set to between 5,000 to 6,000 consumers residing in the vicinity,“ he said to Bernama today.

He said MCMC has planned to install 44 base stations at several strategic locations in three clusters of Gersik, Layang-Layangan and Sungai Lada in this island for the 5G network, with 26 stations having already completed.

“The installation of these base stations will contribute to 60.1 percent 5G coverage across the island.

“We expect the remaining stations to be completed by the end of the year or next year,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Roy Alias said the 5G coverage in Putrajaya stands at 97.3 percent and 97.6 percent in Kuala Lumpur.

He also said a total of 109 existing telecommunication structures in this island have been upgraded, and 6,651 fiber optic connections to premises have also been completed as of the second quarter of 2023.

This will contribute to improving the quality of communication services in Labuan.

Roy Alias said the MCMC had discussed the prolonged issue of internet access affected by the power outages.

“We have had discussions with the telecommunication service providers to ensure internet access continues working despite the occurrence of power outages...they will get back to us for the back up plans,“ he said. -Bernama