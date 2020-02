KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the implementation of six projects under the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) for this year following the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 announced by the government yesterday.

At a total cost of RM3 billion, the plan intends to reduce the digital divide through the expansion of coverage and improvements in the quality of both fixed and mobile broadband, whilst laying the foundation for new fifth generation (5G) networks.

“The six NFCP projects are aimed at improving digital connectivity throughout the country and the sum invested for these projects through the Universal Service Provision fund also serves to ensure sustained public investments into the industry,” it said in a statement today.

MCMC said the projects encompassed the provisioning of public cellular and fixed broadband services across the country, that will ultimately uplift the socio-economic well-being of the people.

There will be direct benefits to the entire ecosystem comprising communications service providers, local contractors, infrastructure and equipment manufacturers, and solutions providers.

“NFCP 1 began implementation on Feb 15, 2020 and NFCP 2, which is currently pending submission of proposals from eligible licensees, will result in an expansion of public cellular services in various states throughout the country.

“NFCP 3 targets the provisioning of fibre optic broadband access networks and services, with speeds of up to 500Mbps in 100,000 commercial and residential premises.”

Other initiatives in the pipeline for this year are; NFCP 4 which involves providing connectivity to 151 Orang Asli settlements, NFCP 5 will see the upgrading of 377,360 copper broadband subscribers to fibre, while NFCP 6 involves the installation of network facilities and the deployment of network services for the provisioning of public cellular services at approximately 740 locations nationwide. — Bernama