MCMC: Ber Orang Asli village in Gua Musang to get telecommunication tower by 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The government will build a telecommunication tower near Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Ber, Pos Tuel in Gua Musang, Kelantan to address internet access problems in the area, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Referring to a media report on June 2 about internet access issues in the area, the MCMC said it is currently seeking approval from the Kelantan Land Commissioner for the construction of the tower.

“The tower is expected to be completed and operational in the first quarter of 2024,“ it said in a statement today.

MCMC added that it will constantly monitor the construction of the tower to ensure that it is completed within the stipulated time for the benefit of the people there.

It has also contacted village head Razak Rongging on June 3 to get more information and provide updates on the status of coverage in the affected area.

MCMC said the temporary solution measures were part of internet access plans under the first phase of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) (2020-2022) through Wi-Fi Broadband via Satellite (BWA) in KOA Ber.

“This service commenced at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Residents of KOA Ber enjoy free internet access with a usage limit of 3 GB per week and a speed of 35 Mbps (megabits per second),“ the MCMC said. - Bernama