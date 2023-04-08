MCMC: Better internet coverage in Kg Bukit Badong

PUTRAJAYA: The quality of Internet service in Kampung Bukit Badong, Selangor as a whole has been improved from a speed below 2.5Mbps (megabits per second) to 40Mbps on average after remedial action by service providers relating to measurements carried out at several locations.

However, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said there were several areas that needed improvement.

“Therefore, MCMC has instructed the service providers to prepare a long-term plan in the near future to improve the quality of Internet for the residents of Kampung Bukit Badong,” it said today.

MCMC said the implementation of the long-term planning will continue to be monitored so that this issue of communication coverage can be resolved.

The improvement was made following complaints on the poor quality of communication coverage received during the Ziarah Kasih initiative programme by Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil in Kampung Bukit Badong on July 30.

Following that, MCMC conducted a site visit on Aug 1 together with representatives of service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis and UMobile.

According to MCMC, a survey at the location of the complaint found that signal from the tower to the location of the village could be disrupted as it was surrounded by oil palm trees. -Bernama