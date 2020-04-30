MCMC carries out over 200 raids to combat online gambling: Zahidi Zainul

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has carried out over 200 raids with regards to online gambling activities during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to date.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said MCMC would continue to wage war against online gambling syndicates as the activities are found to increase during MCO.

MCMC views this issue seriously and has been collaborating with the Royal Malaysia Police to detect such activities as well as detain those involved.

“Those arrested will face legal action under seven relevant laws which govern gambling activities including the Open Gambling House Act 1953, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Betting Act 1953,” he said when appeared as a guest in Malaysia Hari Ini programme, aired on TV3 today.

He also urged members of the public to lodge complaints on the online gambling activities via email to aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my or call 1800188030, 03-86881880 (facsimile) and 016-2206262 (WhatsApp).

The MCO which began on March 18 as part of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 is currently in its fourth phase scheduled to end May 12. — Bernama