MCMC committed to empowering connectivity, digital ecosystem

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to be committed to empowering connectivity and strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem across industries and for all Malaysians.

In a statement following the tabling of Budget 2023 yesterday, MCMC said that the empowerment efforts include the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), the implementation of 5G services and the Internet access initiative for homes under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) scheme.

Also given priority is the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi), the allocation of the SME Digitilisation Grant Scheme and efforts to combat scams through the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

“MCMC welcomes Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s mandate in prioritising Internet facilities for the people and realising the golden decade of the digital economy following the presentation of Budget 2023.

Yesterday, when tabling Budget 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister announced a proposed allocation of RM388.1 billion to meet the needs of each ministry in implementing various initiatives for the well-being of the people in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI.

MCMC said that by the end of 2025, JENDELA aspires to expand Gigabit access for fixed line broadband to nine million premises, for 100 percent of populated areas to have Internet coverage and to achieve an average mobile broadband speed of 100Mbps.

JENDELA Phase 2 (2023-2025) will focus on providing Internet coverage for the remaining three per cent of the population, expanding Gigabit access for fixed-line broadband to nine million premises nationwide.

“The JENDELA initiative was developed to continuously improve connectivity and the provision of quality Internet services for the benefit of the people, the business sector and stakeholders,“ said MCMC.

MCMC added that the implementation of 5G which had been brought forward to end 2021 is being implemented by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and 5G network development efforts are being actively carried out throughout the country.

“It has surpassed the initial target of 50 per cent coverage of populated areas by the end of 2022.

“By the end of 2023, the target for 5G network coverage is 80 per cent of populated areas,” it said.

In the effort to provide Internet access to community areas, MCMC said that as many as 40,000 units of PPR homes are targeted to have Internet facilities this year.

Also, this year, MCMC aims to set up at least one PEDi in each state constituency.

MCMC will also cooperate in strengthening the role of the NSRC which has been developed and involves joint efforts between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Bank Negara, MCMC and the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC).

“MCMC will continue to support all efforts in realising the government’s desire to drive the country’s digital economy.

“In line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, all these initiatives are implemented to ensure that the people and the country are always prepared to face current economic challenges as a whole,“ said MCMC. - Bernama