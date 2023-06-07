MCMC committed to upgrading in Felda settlements

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is committed to improving Internet services in Felda settlements to ensure digital connectivity in these areas is enhanced, said MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the new Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (pix) here today, he said the commission will take several measures to improve the services for the sake of the economic development of the people in the settlements.

“We will hold a workshop in cooperation with Felda and update the old Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in addition to bringing 5G internet for the smart agriculture sector,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shabery said he hoped that the improvement of Internet network access, especially 5G, would help boost the economy of settlers, especially the fifth generation of Felda.

“I shared the complaints of Felda residents who are now mostly using 4G, which shows full coverage but internet access is less satisfactory.

“We hope that by upgrading to the faster 5G we can help develop and market more local (Felda) products, especially through social media such as Tiktok,“ he said. -Bernama