MCMC creates MeDi to spur large-scale national digitalisation: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has created the Mercu Ekonomi Digital (MEDi) in an effort to encourage more entrepreneurs to venture into fields related to the digital economy on a large scale.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this initiative was done to enable more entrepreneurs, especially the younger ones, to expand their businesses digitally so as to display their products more effectively and competitively.

“The MEDi is focused on efforts to give more emphasis to entrepreneurs in digital economy-based businesses, in terms of product marketing such as branding, packaging and so on.

“So, entrepreneurs who are involved can grow their businesses not just focused on training alone but on a larger and more comprehensive scale,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a breaking of fast ceremony with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) agencies and Kelantan ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) community here today, which was also attended by MCMC chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

Elaborating, Annuar, who is also the Ketereh Member of Parliament, said the allocation to develop the MEDi was estimated at RM3 million for each state and it is expected to be implemented as soon as possible.

“However, I need to discuss with the state leaders to pick a suitable area as the location to develop the MEDi.

“In fact, for a start, the government will invest to develop MEDi and provide a 50 per cent subsidy for three years’ operational costs and MEDi will be jointly developed with the private sector, whereby the private sector will fully manage MEDi from the fourth year,” he said.

He said the MEDi launch would be carried out soon and, once developed, other entrepreneurs could also adopt the idea to grow their businesses. — Bernama