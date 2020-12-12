MCMC denies issuing letter on blocked websites

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has denied that it has issued a letter using the Penang MCMC letterhead regarding user support service feedback on blocked websites.

MCMC in a statement today said the letter was fake and disseminated by irresponsible parties.

“MCMC has never issued such a letter to the public. Therefore, the public is reminded to always be vigilant and not easily deceived by the actions of certain parties who spread letters, emails or even messages whose authenticity is unverified.

“At the same time, avoid replying to messages and clicking on the link in the letter,“ read the statement.

The public is also urged to report immediately when they find suspicious content so that follow-up action can be taken by the authorities, it added. — Bernama