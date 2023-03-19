MCMC: Do not upload hateful content involving 3R elements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has once again reminded the public not to upload or share hateful content or views involving the 3R elements (racism, religion, and royal institutions) on social media and messaging applications.

Its chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din said this following recent incidents involving 3R elements which are feared to have an adverse effect on public order and harmony in the country.

“Hate speech or photographs refers to words or pictures that accuse or degrade a person based on racial, ethnic, religion, or nationality,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said MCMC will continue to monitor the dissemination of inauthentic information and malicious utterances involving the 3Rs elements.

He said any dissemination of false, offensive and threatening content is an offence under Section 233 of the MCMC Act 1998.

“Joint enforcement action will be taken with the police against those involved in accordance with existing legal provisions to protect public order and the interests of citizens,” Mohamad Salim said.

Meanwhile, he also urged the administrators of online news portals, social media, and messaging applications to monitor comments made by Internet users on their platforms.

“Social media platform providers of social media platforms are asked to be more responsible by deleting provocative and dangerous content when detected,” he said.

He also urged members of the public who come across any content that touches on incitement, provocation or 3R elements to immediately lodge a report to MCMC through the MCMC complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/, complaint line 1800-188-030, WhatsApp at 016 2206 262 and email at aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my.

“People can also channel information or report fake news through the link https://sebenarnya.my/salur/,“ he said. - Bernama