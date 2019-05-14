MCMC encourages public to use myFreeview digital broadcasting service

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has encouraged the public to utilise the “myFreeview” digital broadcasting service which offers sharper transmissions compared to analogue signals.

MCMC Digital Creation and Distribution Platform Department chief Azlina Mohd Yusof said myFreeview services were offered without any monthly subscription charges as part of the government’s efforts to provide the best television and radio broadcasting service to the people.

“If we look at the analogue era, the broadcast quality was not satisfactory ... but now, using digital technology we can have a clear broadcast, and the quality of the picture and audio is also top-notch.

“In addition, digital technology does not suffer too much from disturbances during bad weather, and it can broadcast many television and radio channels in one frequency band,“ she said after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s “A’la Carte” programme at Wisma Bernama here, today.

The digital terrestrial television or DTTV service under the myFreeview branding is a government initiative offered free to the people, managed by MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd through private sector funding.

Azlina also encouraged those who received the free MYTV decoders to install them so that they could benefit from the service.

“We have done a random study involving 600 respondents, and found that only 40% of them had installed the free decoders, and this is not very encouraging. It would be a waste if those who received the free decoders do not use them,“ she said.

The free sets were given to selected households under the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) programme, especially in the B40 category.

Those interested in purchasing the decoder can get it for below RM200, and can visit the website https://myfreeview.tv or call 1800181088 for more information. — Bernama