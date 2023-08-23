MCMC: Govt never decided to raise retirement age to 65

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has never made any decision to raise the retirement age to 65 as has gone viral on social media recently.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that based on its observation, the matter was made viral based on a local newspaper article dated April 11, which quoted the views of a professor.

“It was only the views of a professor and not an official statement by the government,” the MCMC said through its portal sebenarnya.my.

The article, published about four months ago, claimed that the Future Labour Market (EU-ERA) forecast the retirement age in Malaysia would be increased from 60 to 65 within the next few years.

According to the article, the mandatory retirement age in Malaysia that has been set at 60 was relatively lower compared to other countries, like Japan which has set its retirement age at 65. -Bernama