MCMC holds public consultation on proposed new courier services licensing framework

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has held a public consultation session on the new courier services licensing framework in an effort to improve the country’s postal and courier industry.

MCMC said in a statement today that the public consultation on July 5 was to obtain views and feedback from interested parties and stakeholders regarding the proposed new courier service licensing framework.

It said there were 13 questions in the public consultation document to obtain respondents’ feedback, including guiding principles for the new courier service licensing framework, proposed new licensing structure, suggestions for standard and special license conditions, models for new licensing fees and migration and mapping processes.

The public consultation document can be obtained at https://www.mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/pdf/MCMC_Licensing_Framework_PublicConsultationQuestionaire.pdf and the deadline for submission of feedback is noon on July 30.

The government has introduced the National Courier Accelerator Plan (PAKEJ) that came from the initiative of the National Postal and Courier Industry Lab with the aim of providing quality services to the public to support the growth of the e-commerce industry from 14 packages per capita to 30 packages per capita by 2025 through the implementation of various strategic initiatives.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was also reported to have said on June 3 that PAKEJ would see more independent collection and delivery centres in an effort to improve postal and courier services, thus creating a first-class service for Malaysian consumers. — Bernama