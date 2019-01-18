MCMC improving telecommunications services in Orang Asli settlements: Gobind

KUALA LIPIS: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today gave the assurance that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is improving the telecommunications and broadband services in the interior areas including Orang Asli settlements.

He said the ministry was aware of the complaints from the ‘tok batin’ (Orang Asli settlement chiefs) in the Jelai state constituency within the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency on the telecommunications service in their areas.

“This is among the efforts that the MCMC is undertaking to upgrade the broadband services as well as infrastructure throughout the country.

“Once a complaint is made, and the complaint is made to the agency, not to me, the agency, of course, will have to take whatever action they need to,” he said to reporters.

Earlier, Gobind, who is DAP deputy chairman, and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, M. Manogaran, went on a walkabout to meet the constituents at the Kuala Medang farmers’ market in Sungai Koyan.

The minister said he was not informed of the matter directly, and left it to MCMC to handle it.

“I was informed there was a complaint and was not informed there is a meeting in Pos Betau but again I leave it to the agency to do what they have to do. I don’t get involved in this.

“When there is a complaint, the MCMC will go down to the ground and look into what can be settled. It is between the MCMC and the tok batin,” he said.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is a four-cornered contest among Manogaran, Ramli Mohd Nor of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee. Polling is on Jan 26.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court annulled the 14th general election victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN for vote-buying. — Bernama