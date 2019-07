PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will intensify its crackdown on illegal satellite dishes in Malaysia, The Star reports today.

Quoting sources from MCMC, the report says both resellers and buyers of these dishes will face the full brunt of the law.

“Resellers and homeowners can be prosecuted for possession of unauthorised telecommunication equipment,” said an MCMC official.

The illegal Laos satellite (LaoSat) decoders allow users access to 160 television channels for as low as RM400.

LaoSat, whose satellite signal is beamed from Vientiane, presents consumers with unlimited content from sports, news, movies and much more.

The availability of popular Chinese soap operas is believed to have fuelled the sale of these dishes.

These satellites and decoders can be purchased from the myriad of e-commerce websites on the Internet, and it is believed these electronics are illegally transported into Malaysia via the Thai border.

The source also told The Star that offenders would be charged under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 and under Section 239 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

If convicted, offenders can face a maximum fine of RM100,000, up to two years’ jail or both.

They could also be slapped with charges under the Customs Act for obtaining the equipment illegally.

For this, offenders could face with a fine 10 and 20 times the value of the item seized and can face a jail sentence of up to three years if they are caught with the device.