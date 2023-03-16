MCMC issues 170 compounds totalling over RM7 million from 2018-2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued 170 compounds totalling RM7.47 million from 2018 to 2022 to telecommunication licence holders for failing to meet the required service standards.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said 49 compounds worth RM2.19 million were imposed for non-compliance with mandatory standards for public mobile services, 59 compounds/ RM2.69 million for non-compliance with standards for wireline broadband services, and 62 compounds/RM2.59 million for non-compliance with standards for wireless broadband services.

In addition, she said Celcom Axiata Berhad was fined RM50,000 for failing to comply with wireless broadband service quality standards in Sabah.

Feedback and complaints regarding the quality of services and the telecom network can be directly forwarded to the MCMC complaints portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my,“ she said when responding to a question from Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Isnaraissah wanted to know the frequency of monitoring the quality of call and internet services in Sabah, and compounds imposed on telecommunications providers if they fail to provide the quality standards set for the five-year period.

Teo further explained that last year, the MCMC issued 29 directives to service providers who failed to comply with the mandatory standards at 29 different sites in Sabah.

“The MCMC checked again on the service providers’ compliance with all 29 directives issued by the commission in Sabah. As of Nov 9, 2022, it was verified that the mandatory standards were met at all 29 sites.

“This quality of service review will continue in 2023 with a target of 4,000 sites across the country, including 225 sites in Sabah, to ensure that the mandatory standards would continue to improve broadband network issues, especially in rural areas,“ she said. - Bernama