MCMC: ‘Mentega Terbang’ pulled down by Viu

PETALING JAYA: The controversial local film ‘Mentega Terbang’ has been taken down by the streaming service platform Viu on Feb 27, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC stated eventhough the agency has no jurisdiction on film censorship, Viu was approached by them to confirm whether the movie had been taken down on Feb 27, FMT reported.

“Section 3(3) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 states that the censorship of movies or dramas on streaming platforms does not fall under the jurisdiction of the MCMC,” MCMC said.

The commission expressed their commitment to cooperating with the Islamic development department (Jakim) in reviewing any content opposing Islamic teachings.

“The MCMC will always cooperate and provide technical support to the state religious department to conduct investigations under the Shariah Criminal Offences Act,” it added.

The Khairi Anwar film had been subjected to criticism from the general public and artistes after its release last month on Viu.

The film discusses topics on the differences and similarities of major religions in Malaysia.

On March 2, Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that Jakim would hold a meeting with the film’s production team.

Jakim found ‘Mentega Terbang’ to contradict the Islamic creed after reviewing it, according to Mohd Na’im.

The Film Censorship Board (LPF), on the other hand, said that they have no authority over the local independent film as it’s release was online.

In ‘Mentega Terbang’, there was a scene showing the main character Aisyah wanting to eat pork which went viral, including a scene where Aisyah’s father allows her to convert to another religion, leaving Islam.

Both scenes sparked ire all over social media with netizens questioning how this movie was allowed it’s release for public viewing.