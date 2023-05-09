MCMC: Notice requesting explanation about non-compliance of quality standards issued to four service providers

MALACCA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued notices to Celcom, Maxis, YTL dan Telekom Malaysia (TM), for their failure to comply with the stipulated mandatory quality standards for services at Taman Ambassador Village, Durian Tunggal, here.

In a statement today, MCMC said the notices were issued under subsection 51(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to the four communication service providers, requesting them to provide further clarification and obtain interim and long-term resolution plans to address communication coverage issues as raised by residents in Taman Ambassador Village, Durian Tunggal, here.

“MCMC conducted a site visit on Sept 1 and carried out an audit of mobile communication services at the complaint location.

“The audit results found that several service providers, namely Celcom, Maxis, YTL and Telekom Malaysia (TM) did not comply with the mandatory quality standards,” the statement read.

In the same statement, MCMC also shared information about its existing plans to improve the quality of communication services in the area involved.

“For now, the fibre optic network under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) action plan is being implemented at the complaint location, and the project is expected to benefit 250 residents and is slated for completion by the end of 2023.

“MCMC will continue to monitor and ensure that communication coverage in the area is in optimal condition for the comfort of the residents,” it said. -Bernama