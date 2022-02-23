MCMC ordered to review telco towers construction specifications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to review the construction specifications of telecommunication towers from the aspects of engineering and safety.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, in a Twitter post last night, said there needs to be a safety audit method following a recent incident in Ipoh in which a telecommunication tower collapsed.

“I view the collapsed telecommunication tower incident seriously. Safety issues are important. The authorities must ensure standards are met before approval is given,” he said.

A telecommunication tower was reported to have collapsed near a surau in Seri Palma, Bandar Seri Botani in Ipoh on Sunday during a storm. — Bernama